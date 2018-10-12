Classic Rock Almanac October 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is injured during a show in Casper, Wyoming. He suffers burns in a pyrotechnics mishap and is rushed to a local hospital.

2004-KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley undergoes hip replacement surgery.

1999-Bob Dylan appears as himself on the ABC sitcom Dharma and Greg.

1999-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hold a press conference at Madison Square Garden to announce the dates for the CSNY2K tour -- their first together in 25 years. It is set to kick off January 24th in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

1996-Nearly 28 years after it was shot, The Rolling Stones' Rock and Roll Circus -- an unaired British TV special with Eric Clapton, The Who, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull and Marianne Faithfull -- is finally released on video and album.

1981-U2's second album, October, is released in the UK and Ireland, months before its US release.

1979-Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson is injured when a thorn on a rose thrown at him by a fan at the band's concert at New York's Madison Square Garden pierces his eye. The group cancels two shows as a result.

1978-Nancy Spungen, girlfriend of Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious is found dead of knife wounds at their Chelsea Hotel room in New York. Vicious is arrested, but dies of a heroin overdose before his trial.

1973-Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, his third straight number-one album, is certified platinum.

1968-Cheap Thrills by Big Brother and the Holding Company tops the Billboard album chart, elevating singer Janis Joplin to star status.

1968-The Beatles' second movie airs on American TV for the first time. NBC shows Help! on Saturday Night at the Movies.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Keith - 60 years old

Tesla singer. Born 1958.