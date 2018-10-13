Classic Rock Almanac October 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Graham Nash meets Queen Elizabeth at London's Buckingham Palace. He's there to collect his Order of the British Empire medal for his charitable work and service to music.

2008-The reunited Dead and The Allman Brothers Band team up for a Barack Obama fundraiser in State College, Pennsylvania.

2007-After two legs -- one in Europe this summer and the other in North America -- Genesis bring their Turn It on Again reunion tour to a close at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

1978-Billy Joel releases 52nd Street, the album that contains "Big Shot" and "My Life."

1975-Neil Young undergoes surgery in Los Angeles to have an "object" scraped from his vocal cords. The effects of the operation will cause him to bow out midway through a 1976 tour with Stephen Stills.

1973-The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup starts a four week run at number-one on Billboard's album chart.

1970-Janis Joplin's ashes are scattered off the coast of California.

1966-Eight days after forming, The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its debut concert, opening for French star Johnny Halliday in Evreux, France.

1963-The term "Beatlemania" is coined by a British newspaper reporting on thousands of overeager fans -- trying to get into a London theater to see the Fab Four rehearse for a TV appearance -- who jam streets and tussle with police.

BIRTHDAYS

Rick Vito - 69 years old

Ex-Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist. Born 1949.

Sammy Hagar - 71 years old

The singer, guitarist, tequila maker and restaurant owner has worked solo and fronted a number of bands, including The Waboritas, Chickenfoot, Van Halen and Montrose. Born 1947.

Robert Lamm - 74 years old

Chicago's keyboardist (since the band was founded in 1967) wrote "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is," "Color My World," "Saturday in the Park" and "Beginnings." Born 1944.

Paul Simon - 77 years old

He and boyhood pal Art Garfunkel were the most famous musical duo of the '60s. "The Sounds of Silence" was their first number-one. "Mrs. Robinson" and the Grammy-winning "Bridge Over Troubled Water" also topped the charts. His solo career has yielded numerous hit records and such monumental albums as the Grammy-winning Graceland and There Goes Rhymin' Simon. Born 1941.