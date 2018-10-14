Classic Rock Almanac October 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-At London's O2 Arena, ex-Guns n' Roses bassist Duff McKagan joins Axl Rose on stage for the first time since 1993.

1994-Tom Petty invites ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl to join The Heartbreakers. Grohl declines and continues working on the debut album by his own band, Foo Fighters.

1975-KISS release "Rock and Roll All Nite."

1972-Joe Cocker and six of his band members are arrested in Adelaide, Australia, after police find marijuana, heroin and hypodermic syringes in an after-show raid.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Smash Hits album is certified gold.

1964-Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts marries Shirley Ann Shephard in Bedford, England. Word of the ceremony is kept secret.

BIRTHDAYS

Dan McCafferty - 72 years old

The Nazareth singer was forced to retire from live performing due to health reasons in 2013. Born 1946.

Justin Hayward - 72 years old

The singer-guitarist replaced Denny Laine in The Moody Blues in 1966 and has fronted the group (on such hits as "Nights in White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon" and "The Story in Your Eyes") ever since. Born 1946.