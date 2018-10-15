Classic Rock Almanac October 15, 2018

ANNIVERSRIES

2006-CBGB -- the legendary New York punk club that gave rise to Patti Smith, The Ramones, Blondie, Talking Heads, Television and many others -- closes its doors.

2000-Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith attend a lecture by former Beatles producer George Martin at Harvard University. Martin produced Aerosmith's 1978 version of "Come Together."

1996-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is charged with attacking a cameraman taking pictures of him and his wife, Pamela Anderson Lee, outside an LA club.

1991-John Fogerty and his wife, Julie, have a baby, Shane.

1980-Keith Richards goes to see a Broadway show: The Elephant Man, starring David Bowie.

1980-Panorama, containing the Top 40 single "Touch and Go," becomes The Cars' third straight platinum album.

1974-Alice Cooper's Greatest Hits is certified gold.

1972-Paul McCartney agrees to write the theme for the "James Bond" movie Live and Let Die.

1966-Original Jefferson Airplane lead singer Signe Anderson performs with them for the last time at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. They'll debut her replacement, Grace Slick, at the same venue the next night.

1966-Pink Floyd play opening night at the Roundhouse, which would become London's top venue for psychedelic rock. 2,500 attend the show, which is billed as the All-Night Rave Pop Op Costume Masque Drag Ball et Al.

BIRTHDAYS

Paul Tanner-Died in 2013

The theremin player on "Good Vibrations," "Wild Honey" and several other Beach Boys songs was a member of the Glen Miller Orchestra. He died February 5th, 2013 at 95. Born 1917