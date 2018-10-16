Classic Rock Almanac October 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel co-headline a fundraiser for presidential candidate Barack Obama at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom.

2007-Peter Gabriel is honored as a BMI Icon at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

1999-David Bowie is made a Commander of Arts and Literature in France.

1981-Bob Dylan begins his Shot of Love tour at the Milwaukee Auditorium.

1980-Pat Benatar and her guitarist-husband Neil Giraldo are featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

1979-Fleetwood Mac releases Tusk, the follow-up to the hugely successful Rumours.

1973-Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album is released in the U.S.

1972-Creedence Clearwater Revival announce that the band has broken up. The first rift had occurred a year earlier, when guitarist Tom Fogerty quit.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono settle in New York, moving into an apartment owned by Lovin' Spoonful drummer Joe Butler at 105 Bank Street in Greenwich Village.

1966-Replacing Signe Anderson, who left to have a baby, Grace Slick does her first show with Jefferson Airplane, at the Fillmore West in San Francisco.

1964-19 year old Rod Stewart releases his first solo single in the U.K. It's a cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson (the First) blues classic "Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl." The bass player on it is future Led Zeppelin member John Paul Jones.

BIRTHDAYS

Bob Weir - 71 years old

The singer-guitarist co-founded the Grateful Dead. Since that band ended, he has carried on in The Dead, Ratdog, Furthur, Dead and Company and Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. Born 1947.

C.F. "Fred" Turner - 75 years old

He's the bassist in Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Canadian band that hit number-one in the U.S. with the stuttering "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet." Though "Taking Care of Business" didn't chart as high, it's their best-known song and has been used in numerous radio and TV commercials. Turner bought the rights to the group name from Randy Bachman and led a version of it for a while. Recently, they worked together as Bachman & Turner. Born 1943.

Nico (Christa Paffgen)-Died in 1988

The German actress, model and vocalist sang on the Velvet Underground's debut album (on which she had featured billing), then went solo. She was a young Jackson Browne's girlfriend and muse, recording some of his early songs before he did, including "These Days." She died in a bicycling accident July 18th, 1988 at 49. Her story is told in the 1995 documentary Nico Icon, while the scripted 2017 film Nico, 1988 looks at her final tour. Born 1938.