Classic Rock Almanac October 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Foo Fighters' Sonic Highways musical geography series debuts on HBO with an hour devoted to the Chicago scene .

2005-Bruce Springsteen joins U2 onstage in Philadelphia, playing guitar and trading vocals with Bono on "People Get Ready."

2000-The piano on which John Lennon composed "Imagine" sells at auction for over two-million dollars to an unidentified buyer who turns out to be George Michael.

1986-Sid and Nancy, the Alex Cox-directed bio-pic about Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, opens nationally.

1970-Eric Clapton releases "After Midnight."

1963-The Beatles use four-track equipment for the first time. At Abbey Road, they do both sides of their next single, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "This Boy," and also work on "You Really Got a Hold on Me." The single will introduce them to America two-and-a-half-months later.

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Hossack-Died in 2012

He spent the early '70s in The Doobie Brothers, as one of the dual drummers on such hits as "Listen to the Music," "Long Train Running" and "China Grove." He returned to the band in 1987 and, other than being sidelined for a number of months in 2001 after a motorcycle accident, remained with them for touring and recording until 2010, when he was diagnosed with cancer. He died at home in Dubois, Wyoming on March 12th, 2012 at 65. Born 1946.