Classic Rock Almanac October 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Bob Brunning, the original Fleetwood Mac bassist, who briefly played with them before they were able to lure John McVie away from John Mayall's Blues Breakers, dies of a heart attack at age 68.

2004-Bono visits the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee to collect the International Freedom Award for promoting greater Western involvement in improving medical care and reducing poverty in Africa.

1974-The Rolling Stones release It's Only Rock and Roll.

1974-Mott the Hoople release their final single, "Saturday Gigs," in the U-K. Their only recording with Mick Ronson on guitar, it won't appear in the U-S until a Greatest Hits album is released a year later.

1973-David Bowie begins three days of filming for his 1980 Floor Show at London's Marquee Club. With appearances by Marianne Faithfull and The Troggs, it is later shown on NBC's Midnight Special.

1968-John Lennon and Yoko Ono are arrested and charged with possession of marijuana during a raid on Ringo Starr's London apartment, where the two are staying.

1968-In its first London appearance, Led Zeppelin -- back to being billed as The New Yardbirds for one last time -- plays the first of two shows at the Marquee Club.

1966-The Who, done up in pop-art costumes and equipped with smoke bombs and other stage devices, tape a TV appearance on Britain's Ready Steady Go! The 16-minute segment airs the following Friday.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its first big gig, before an audience of 14,500 at the Olympic Theater in Paris. The UK press calls Jimi "the wild man of pop."

1964-The Beatles record "Kansas City," "I Feel Fine," "I'll Follow the Sun," "Mr. Moonlight," "Everybody's Trying to Be My Baby," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Words of Love" in one nine-hour session.

1957-Paul McCartney plays his first gig with The Quarrymen at Liverpool's Conservative Club.

BIRTHDAYS

Gary Richrath-Died in 2015

The longtime REO Speedwagon guitarist left the band in 1989 and died, at 65, on September 13th, 2015. Born 1949.

Chuck Berry-Died in 2017

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's rhythmic country-blues guitar and joyous teenaged tales have been a musical cornerstone since the 1950s. The St. Louis native wrote many rock and roll classics, including "Maybellene," "Johnny B. Goode," "Rock and Roll Music," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Memphis." The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are just two of the many artists who've had hits with Berry's songs. He died on March 18th, 2017 at the age of 90. Born 1926.