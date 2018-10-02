Classic Rock Almanac October 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2017-Tom Petty dies suddenly of a heart attack just weeks shy of his 67th birthday.

2007-Bruce Springsteen releases Magic, his first album with The E Street Band in five years. On the same day, Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off their first tour in three years, in Hartford, Connecticut.

1995-Journey announce that they'll reunite for an album and possible tour.

1994-John Mellencamp, 42, confirms that he recently suffered a mild heart attack brought on by 80-cigarettes-per-day and a cholesterol level of 300.

1994-Original drummer Stan Lynch plays his last show with Tom Petty's Heartbreakers on the second day of Neil Young's two-day Bridge Benefit Concert.

1985-Bruce Springsteen wraps up his Born in the USA tour at the L.A. Coliseum.

1984-U2 releases The Unforgettable Fire in the U-S.

1982-Rock in a Hard Place, Aerosmith's first album without guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, enters the album chart.

1982-Peter Gabriel and guitarist Steve Hackett rejoin former bandmates Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins for a Genesis reunion at a London benefit concert for Gabriel's WOMAD organization.

1982-Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska enters the rock album chart at number-24.

1982-John Cougar's "Jack & Diane" hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart.

1977-The four KISS solo albums are certified platinum for over-optimistic shipments of a million each. Bassist Gene Simmons' album charts the highest, reaching number-22, ahead of Ace Frehley's at number-26, Paul Stanley's at number-40 and Peter Criss's at number-43.

1975-Bruce Springsteen's show at Milwaukee's Upton Theater is interrupted by a bomb threat. When it resumes at midnight, The Boss gives a wild performance, having gone back to his hotel bar and gotten "a little loose" during the wait.

1971-J. Geils Band releases its second album, The Morning After.

1967-The Grateful Dead's San Francisco house is raided. Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Pigpen are all busted for marijuana possession.

1965-The Who make their U-S television debut on Shindig! with a performance of "I Can't Explain" filmed in August at the Richmond Jazz and Blues Festival.

BIRTHDAYS

Allen Woody-Died in 2000

The Gov't Mule and Allman Brothers Band bassist died in his sleep of natural causes August 26th, 2000 at 43. Born 1956.

Sting (Gordon Sumner) - 67 years old

Solo/ex-Police singer-bassist-guitarist and actor (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Bride, Dune, Quadrophenia). Born 1951.

Mike Rutherford - 68 years old

The Genesis guitarist-bassist stepped out in the '80s to form Mike and the Mechanics, who charted with "Silent Running" and "All I Need Is a Miracle." Born 1950.

Richard Hell (Myers) - 69 years old

Solo/ex-Television/ex-Heartbreakers bassist-singer, poet, author. Born 1949.

Don McLean - 73 years old

s there a more poignant or vivid rock-history narrative than his tribute to music's fallen heroes, "American Pie"? The onetime apprentice to Pete Seeger also hit big with "Vincent" and a 1981 remake of Roy Orbison's "Crying." Born 1945.