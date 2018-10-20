Classic Rock Almanac October 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-AC/DC release Black Ice, their first album in eight years.

2002-Patti Smith signs with Columbia, just the second label in her over-25-year career. The inking takes place of the 148th anniversary of the birth of French symbolist poet Arthur Rimbaud, one of her major influences.

2001-The first of two nights of Volunteers for America, benefit concerts for the victims of 9-11 organized by Styx singer-guitarist Tommy Shaw, are held in Atlanta and Dallas. Styx is joined by R-E-O Speedwagon, Journey, Bad Company, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Peter Frampton, Mark Farner and many others.

2001-Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, The Who, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Bon Jovi, Goo Goo Dolls, Elton John, Five for Fighting, John Mellencamp and others perform at the six-hour Concert for New York City at Madison Square Garden. More than five-thousand police officers and firemen attend the benefit for the families of police and firemen killed on September 11th.

2000-Elton John plays the first of two consecutive sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, which are captured for the album and TV special One Night Only-Greatest Hits Live.

1997-Canned Heat guitarist Henry "Sunflower" Vestine dies of heart failure in Paris at 52.

1994-Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young join Bob Dylan at New York's Roseland Ballroom to sing "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" and "Highway 61 Revisited."

1978-The Police begin their first American tour at the New York punk club CBGB.

1977-Three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd are killed when their plane crashes. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant (28), guitarist Steve Gaines (28) and his sister, background vocalist Cassie Gaines (29), die. Other bandmembers suffer serious injuries.

1976-Led Zeppelin attend the world premiere of their concert film, The Song Remains the Same, in New York.

1973-The Rolling Stones' "Angie" hits number-one on the Billboard chart.

1973-The Steve Miller Band releases "The Joker."

1973-John Lennon's second solo single, "Cold Turkey," is released, again under the name Plastic Ono Band. The tune was initially rejected by The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS

Ricky Byrd - 60 years old

Solo/ex-Joan Jett & the Blackhearts/Ian Hunter Band guitarist. Born 1958.

Al Greenwood - 67 years old

Ex-Foreigner keyboardist. Born 1951.

Tom Petty-Died Oct 2, 2017 at 66

In addition to a string of hits since the late-'70s -- with The Heartbreakers, solo and in a duo with Stevie Nicks -- the 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne in The Traveling Wilburys. He died suddenly of a heart attack on October 2nd, 2017, just weeks shy of his 67th birthday. Born 1950.

Tom Dowd-Died in 200

The first recording engineer to use stereo on a record, he cut his teeth as a house engineer at Atlantic Records in the 1950s and '60s, working with such future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Ray Charles, Clyde McPhatter, Ruth Brown, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and Cream. He became a major league record producer during the 1970s and 1980s, most notably with The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Derek & the Dominos, Rod Stewart and Eric Clapton solo. Dowd died of emphysema October 27th, 2002 at 77. Born 1925.