Classic Rock Almanac October 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-All Together Now, a DVD documenting the creation of Love, the Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas production based on the music of The Beatles, is released.

2006-Neil Young stages the first day of his 20th annual Bridge School Benefit concerts in Mountain View, California. Joining him on the two-day bill are Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor.

2001-Aerosmith and Rod Stewart are on the bill at the United We Stand concert in Washington, DC. The show benefits the American Red Cross, Pentagon Relief Fund and The Salvation Army.

1992-Elton John files a $35,000,000 lawsuit against a Hard Copy reporter who claimed he had moved to Atlanta to be near an AIDS treatment center.

1978-The Clash fire their manager, Bernard Rhodes.

1977-The Beatles' Love Songs is released by Capitol. A companion of sorts to the previous year's Rock and Roll Music compilation, the double-album set includes such ballads as "Yesterday," "Something," "And I Love Her" and "Here, There and Everywhere."

1977-Meat Loaf releases Bat Out of Hell.

1976-Keith Moon plays what will be his last North American show with The Who as the band wraps up an extensive year of touring at Toronto's Maple Leaf Garden.

1975-Elton John gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of a day in his honor in L.A.

1972-Seventeen years after writing and recording the first of his many rock and roll classics, Chuck Berry finally hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart with "My Ding-a-Ling," a novelty singalong recorded live in Britain using grade-school-level private parts jokes.

1970-Bob Dylan releases New Morning.

1969-Paul McCartney death rumors flourish in New York as WABC radio's Roby Yonge devotes most of his overnight shift to clues about the Beatle. The station's management, unhappy with the sensationalism, fires him while he's on the air, has a guard escort him from the building and puts a substitute on the air.

BIRTHDAYS

Jon Carin - 54 years old

The keyboardist has toured in Pink Floyd, The Who, Bryan Ferry's band and Pete Townshend's band. Born 1964.

Steve Lukather - 61 years old

The L.A.-born singer-guitarist recorded with Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand and Hall & Oates before joining Toto. "Hold the Line" was the band's first hit. "Rosanna" got its name from his then-girlfriend, actress Rosanna Arquette. Born 1957.

Rabbit (John Bundrick) - 70 years old

The Houston-born keyboardist got his first break playing on hometown pal Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now." He has since toured with Eric Clapton, Donovan and The Who. Born 1948.

Elvin Bishop - 76 years old

The blues-rock guitarist left The Paul Butterfield Blues Band to start his own self-named band with vocalist Mickey Thomas in the '70s. His "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" was a Top 5 hit in '76. Born 1942.

Steve Cropper - 77 years old

The Booker T & the MGs/Blues Brothers guitarist -- who is also a songwriter and record producer -- played on tracks by many Stax Records stars. He co-wrote "Dock of the Bay" with Otis Redding and "Knock on Wood" with Eddie Floyd. Born 1941.