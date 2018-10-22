Classic Rock Almanac October 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2017-George Young, who played guitar in The Easybeats, co-wrote "Friday on My Mind" and was the brother of AC/DC founders Malcolm and Angus Young, dies at 70.

2002-Santana releases the follow-up to Supernatural, Shaman.

2000-Ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is arrested in Florida after a confrontation with his wife.

1996-Journey releases its 10th studio album and last with singer Steve Perry, Trial by Fire. It appears a decade after the band's previous studio effort, Raised on Radio, and they will not tour behind it.

1994-Jimmy Miller, the record producer who worked with The Rolling Stones and Traffic, dies of liver failure at 52.

1982-Van Halen Day is declared in Worcester, Massachusetts.

1976-Bob Seger releases Night Moves, which sells more than five-million copies. The title track becomes the veteran Detroit rocker's first Top 5 single.

1974-KISS's Hotter Than Hell album is released.

1969-Led Zeppelin 2 is released in the United States.

1965-The Rolling Stones' "Get Off My Cloud" is released in the UK. In just two weeks, it goes to number-one on the pop chart there.

1964-The Who, then known as The High Numbers, learn that they have failed an audition with EMI.

BIRTHDAYS

Greg Hawkes - 66 years old

Cars/New Cars keyboardist. Born 1952.