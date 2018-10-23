Classic Rock Almanac October 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Neil Young reunites Buffalo Springfield for his annual Bridge School Benefit concerts at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In addition to Young, the lineup includes Stephen Stills and Richie Furay, with Young's frequent bassist Rick Rosas standing in for the late Bruce Palmer, and Crosby, Stills and Nash drummer Joe Vitale replacing the late Dewey Martin.

2007-Raising Sand, Robert Plant's album with country singer and fiddle player Alison Krauss, is released. (15 months later it wins Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.)

2006-Don Henley is announced as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year.

2006-Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted reveals that he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and a rotator cuff tear in his right after trying to catch a 90-pound amplifier that had fallen from a stack of equipment. The injuries force Newsted to drop out of the Rock Star Supernova tour.

2004-Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game One of the World Series, between the Boston Red Sox and Saint Louis Cardinals, at Boston's Fenway Park.

1999-VH1's Concert of the Century, a children's educational charity event starring Eric Clapton, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, John Fogerty, Lenny Kravitz, B-B King, Melissa Etheridge and others, is presented by Bill and Hillary Clinton at the White House.

1983-John Mellencamp's Uh-Huh is released.

1978-CBS Records raises the price of vinyl albums one dollar (to $8.98).

1978-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious attempts suicide in a New York jail cell 10 days after being arrested for his girlfriend's murder.

1978-Billy Joel gets a platinum award for 52nd Street, the album which features "My Life."

1971-The Who's original album of Tommy spends its last week on the album chart, two-and-a-half-years after its release.

1970-George Harrison tells reporters in London that his next release will be the single "My Sweet Lord." Though three days later he claims to have changed his mind, the 45 comes out in the U.S. on November 23rd, becomes a million-seller and hits number-one.

BIRTHDAYS

Robert Trujillo - 54 years old

Metallica/ex-Ozzy Osbourne/ex-Infectious Grooves/ex-Suicidal Tendencies bassist. Born 1964.

Greg Ridley-Died in 2003

The former Humble Pie and Spooky Tooth bassist died November 19th, 2003 at 56. Born 1947.