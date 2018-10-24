Classic Rock Almanac October 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-KISS’s Gene Simmons is admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after fainting and banging his head at Los Angeles International Airport.

2005-Cream plays the first of three reunion shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1988-The John Fogerty vs. Fantasy Records case begins. Fantasy claims that Fogerty has plagiarized his own "Run Through the Jungle" in "The Old Man Down the Road." Fogerty will eventually prevail in the case.

1980-Cheap Trick releases All Shook Up. The album, produced by George Martin, eventually reaches number-24 in Billboard.

1980-Paul McCartney receives a rhodium-plated disc from the Guinness Book of World Records as history's all-time best-selling songwriter and recording artist.

1978-In a Canadian court, Keith Richards is given a suspended sentence for trafficking heroin. He is ordered to perform a free concert for the blind.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono record the demo of "Happy Christmas (War Is Over") in their Greenwich Village apartment in New York.

1969-Paul McCartney denies reports of his death during an interview with the BBC's Chris Drake. Parts of the conversation, which takes place at McCartney's farm in Scotland, air in Britain on the 26th and 27th.

1967-The Beatles' first movie, A Hard Day's Night, is aired for the first time, on NBC's Tuesday Night at the Movies.

1963-The Beatles leave for their first tour outside of Great Britain.

BIRTHDAYS

Dale Griffin-Died in 2016

The Mott the Hoople drummer, who was known by the unwanted (and rude) nickname Buffin, went on to a second career as a BBC radio producer. He later developed Alzheimer's and did not join the band at its reunion shows. He died of Alzheimer's on January 17th, 2016. He was 67. Born 1948.

Jerry Edmonton (McCrohan)-Died in 1993

The Steppenwolf drummer died in a car accident November 28th, 1993 at 47. He was the brother of the group's guitarist, Dennis "Mars Bonfire" Edmonton, who wrote "Born to Be Wild." Born 1946.

Bill Wyman (Perks) - 82 years old

The longtime Rolling Stones bassist left the group in 1993. Since then, in addition to running a restaurant called Sticky Fingers and writing several books about the Stones, he has led the groups Willie and the Poorboys and Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings. He rejoined the Stones for two songs at their two pre-tour London shows in late 2012. Bron 1936.