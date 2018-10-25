Classic Rock Almanac October 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2017-Fats Domino, the piano-playing singer who put New Orleans on the rock and roll map in the 1950s, dies at 89.

2014-Scottish bassist and singer Jack Bruce, best known as one-third of Cream but also in West Bruce and Laing, dies of liver failure at the age of 71.

2006-Former Black Sabbath members Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler confirm that they are reuniting to tour under the name Heaven and Hell.

2005-George Harrison's historic Concert for Bangladesh is released on DVD for the first time.

1999-U2's The Edge and his girlfriend become the parents of a baby boy.

1975-Elton John becomes the first rock act to play L.A.'s Dodger Stadium since The Beatles in 1966. He performs in a sequined Dodgers uniform.

1973-John Lennon sues the US government, maintaining that illegal wiretaps and surveillance were employed against him and his lawyer, Leon Wildes, prejudicing the appeal of his deportation.

1971-The Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East receives its gold certification just four days before Duane Allman is killed in a motorcycle accident.

1969-Pink Floyd's Ummagumma album is released in the U-K, with U-S release slated for the following month.

1968-About nine months after playing their first show, Jethro Tull release their debut album, This Was, in the U.K. It won't come out in the U.S. for another three months.

1964-The Rolling Stones sing "Around and Around" and "Time Is on My Side" in their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. (The Stones appeared on Ed's show a total of six times.)

BIRTHDAYS

John Leven - 55 years old

Europe bassist. Born 1963.

Robbie McIntosh - 61 years old

Solo/John Mayer/ex-Paul McCartney/ex-Pretenders guitarist. Born 1957.

Matthias Jabs - 63 years old

Scorpions guitarist. Born 1955.

Glenn Tipton - 70 years old

Judas Priest guitarist. Born 1948.

Jon Anderson - 74 years old

Solo/ex-Yes singer. Born 1944.

Earl Palmer-Died in 2008

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer played countless sessions, appearing on hits by a wide range of artists, including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Lloyd Price, Eddie Cochran, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, Frank Sinatra, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt. He died September 19th, 2008 at 83. Born 1924.