Classic Rock Almanac October 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones publishes his autobiography, Life, which becomes a best-seller.

2004-U2's Bono and The Edge appear at Apple Computer headquarters in San Jose, California to announce the special edition U2 IPod.

2000-Guns n' Roses announces its first live show in seven years at Rock in Rio Three on January 14th, 2001.

1999-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release Looking Forward, the foursome's first album together in 11 years and only their third studio recording ever.

1982-Clash frontman Joe Strummer disappears just as the band's Know Your Rights tour is about to begin. It turns out to be a publicity stunt.

1981-Queen and David Bowie record "Under Pressure" in Montreux, Switzerland. Years later, it becomes the basis for Vanilla Ice's career.

1980-The Jefferson Starship's Paul Kantner suffers a brain hemorrhage in the studio. After 15 days in a Los Angeles hospital he is declared fit to return to work.

1975-Elton John ends a sold-out U.S. tour with a second night at Dodger Stadium before 55,000 fans. His set includes The Beatles' "Let It Be."

1968-Smile, the group that would become Queen, makes its public debut opening for Pink Floyd at a London college.

1965-The Beatles are made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in a morning ceremony at Buckingham Palace presided over by Queen Elizabeth.

BIRTHDAYS

Keith Strickland - 65 years old

The B-52's drummer became the group's guitarist. Born 1953.