Classic Rock Almanac October 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Lou Reed, widely considered a godfather of punk for his leading role in The Velvet Underground and a long and productive solo career, dies of liver disease at 71.

2006-Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh reveals that he has prostate cancer.

2006-The nominees for 2007 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are announced. Van Halen, R-E-M, Chic, The Dave Clark Five, Grandmaster Flash, Patti Smith, The Stooges, Joe Tex and The Ronettes appear on the ballot.

2002-Legendary Atlantic Records producer and engineer Tom Dowd, who worked with Eric Clapton, Wilson Pickett, Rod Stewart, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many other greats, dies in a Florida nursing home of a respiratory ailment at 77.

1999-Bob Dylan and Phil Lesh begin a tour together in Urbana, Illinois.

1996-Bruce Springsteen plays at a rally opposing Proposition 209, the so-called California Civil Rights Initiative, which would end affirmative action programs in the state.

1972-The New York Dolls, spearheads of New York's neo-glam-punk scene, wander into Malcolm McLaren's Let It Rock clothing store in London's Chelsea district. McLaren is so taken with their look and attitude that he ends up managing them.

1969-Elton John writes "Your Song." A diary entry notes he composed the hit's melody in just 10 minutes.

1964-The Rolling Stones record "Heart of Stone" and five other songs at R-C-A Studios in Los Angeles.

BIRTHDAYS

Scott Weiland (Kline)-Died in 2015

The singer, who worked solo and with Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, died December 3rd, 2015. He was 48. Born 1967.

Garry Tallent - 69 years old

E Street Band bassist. Born 1949.

Byron Allred - 70 years old

Steve Miller Band keyboardist. Born 1948.