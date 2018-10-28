Classic Rock Almanac October 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Elvis Presley is still number-one in Forbes magazine's ranking of the highest-earning dead celebrities.

2008-Boz Scaggs releases Speak Low, an album of jazz-era standards.

2008-Elton John releases The Red Piano collection, a CD/DVD set of his shows at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, as a Best Buy exclusive.

2004-Bruce Springsteen makes the first of three campaign appearances with John Kerry in Madison, Wisconsin.

1999-David Bowie receives the Legend Award at the first Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas.

1977-New singer Steve Perry makes his live debut with Journey at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco.

1973-The all-star cover photo for Paul McCartney and Wings' Band on the Run album is taken in London.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono start recording "Happy Christmas (War is Over)." They complete it the following day.

BIRTHDAYS

Desmond Child (John Charles Barrett) - 65 years old

He's enjoyed great success since the early 1980s writing for and/or producing such stars as Cher, Michael Bolton, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, KISS, Ricky Martin, Joan Jett, Bonnie Tyler and Meat Loaf. "I Hate Myself for Loving You," which he co-wrote with Jett, was reborn with new lyrics as the theme for NBC's Sunday Night Football in the fall of 2006. He's also fronted the band Desmond Child and Rouge. Born 1953.

Charlie Daniels - 82 years old

The country-rock fiddler and guitarist enjoyed his breakthrough with "Uneasy Rider" in '73. Born 1936.