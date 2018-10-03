Classic Rock Almanac October 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-U2 singer Bono is named the most powerful man in music by England's Q magazine.

2000-The parole request of John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, is denied after a 50-minute meeting with the parole board at Attica State Prison in New York.

2000-Ex-Cars singer-bassist Ben Orr dies of pancreatic cancer at his home in Atlanta.

1996-Van Halen and David Lee Roth part ways for the second time, after the singer had recorded two songs for Van Halen's Greatest Hits. Roth complains that his M-T-V Awards appearance with the band was a publicity stunt and that they never intended to let him rejoin.

1989-David Bowie's Sound + Vision box set is released.

1988-Imagine, a John Lennon documentary film, has its premiere.

1980-Bruce Springsteen's tour-launching show in Ann Arbor, Michigan gets off to an inauspicious start when he forgets the words to his opening number, "Born to Run." Things get better when local hero Bob Seger joins him to sing "Thunder Road."

1970-Former Cream bassist Jack Bruce joins ex-Miles Davis sidemen John McLaughlin, Larry Young and Tony Williams to form one of the first jazz-rock fusion groups, Lifetime.

1969-Blues singer-guitarist Skip James, who influenced Eric Clapton and others, dies at age 67.

1967-Folksinger Woody Guthrie, who wrote "This Land Is Your Land" and inspired Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and many others, dies of Huntington's chorea at age 55. His son Arlo Guthrie will follow in his father's musical footsteps.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Lee (Thomas Bass) - 56 years old

Motley Crue/Methods of Mayhem/ex-Rock Star Supernova drummer. He was married to Pamela Anderson (with whom he made a notorious sex video) and starred in a 2005 reality show (Tommy Lee Goes to College). Born 1962.

Jack Grondin - 67 years old

Ex-38 Special drummer. Born 1951.

Lindsey Buckingham - 71 years old

The singer-guitarist, along with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks, joined Fleetwood Mac in the mid-'70s. His "Go Your Own Way" helped the former British blues band complete its metamorphosis to American pop-rock. He helped produce and sang backup on Walter Egan's Top 10 hit "Magnet and Steel" and hit the Top 10 on his own with the 1981 single "Trouble." Born 1947.

John Perry Barlow-Died Feb 7, 2018 at 70

In addition to many other pursuits and interests, he wrote lyrics for The Grateful Dead, collaborating on such songs as "Cassidy", "Mexicali Blues" and "Black-Throated Wind." He died on February 7th, 2018 at the age of 70. Born 1947.

Eddie Cochran-Died in 1960

The gifted '50s singer-guitarist was one of rock's early casualties. A Minnesota native who grew up in California, he co-wrote, played and sang such hits as "Summertime Blues," "Somethin' Else" and "C'mon Everybody." His songs became staples of '60s and '70s rock, covered by The Who, Blue Cheer, Humble Pie, The Sex Pistols and many other acts. Cochran appeared in the films The Girl Can't Help It, Go Johnny Go and Untamed Youth. He died in an April 17th, 1960 car wreck en route to London's Heathrow Airport at the end of a hugely successful British tour. He was 21. Born 1938.