Classic Rock Almanac October 31, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Alice Cooper hosts an eight-hour Halloween marathon of The Munsters on the WGN America cable channel.

2007-Robert Plant scores his highest-charting album in his post-Led Zeppelin career as his duets album with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, bows at number-two on the Billboard album chart.

2007-Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley does his first solo show in more than 10 years at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. He does a selection of his solo material and KISS tunes, such as "Parasite," "Strange Ways," "Shock Me," "Love Gun," "Deuce" and "Cold Gin."

2006-The former Cat Stevens announces that he'll bill himself on his pop return as the singularly named Yusuf.

2006-The Who release Endless Wire, their first studio album in 24 years.

2000-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their second hits compilation, the two-CD Anthology: Through the Years.

2000-U2 release their 10th studio album, All That You Can't Leave Behind.

1983-The Rolling Stones release "Undercover of the Night."

1978-Aerosmith's first live album, Live Bootleg, is certified gold.

1974-The Rolling Stones' It's Only Rock and Roll, their final album with guitarist Mick Taylor, is certified gold.

1968-Paul McCartney phones girlfriend Linda Eastman in New York and asks her (and her daughter Heather) to live with him in London. They fly to England a few days later. Linda will marry Paul the following March 12th.

1964-Bob Dylan performs at Philharmonic Hall in New York -- two months after the release of Another Side of Bob Dylan and several months prior to his "going electric." He begins with "The Times They Are a-Changing."

BIRTHDAYS

Mikkey Dee (Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou) - 55 years old

Scorpions/ex-Motorhead/ex-King Diamond drummer. Born 1963.

Johnny Marr - 55 years old

The Smiths guitarist-songwriter has since played (and sung) solo, with Johnny Marr & the Healers, The Cribs, Modest Mouse and Electronic. Born 1963.

Larry Mullen Junior - 57 years old

U2 drummer. Born 1961.

Bob C. Benberg (Siebenberg) - 69 years old

Supertramp drummer. Born 1949.