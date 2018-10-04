Classic Rock Almanac October 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen performs at a campaign rally for Barack Obama in Philadelphia.

2005-Badfinger drummer Mike Gibbins dies of an undisclosed cause at age 56.

2004-Ex-Buffalo Springfield bassist Bruce Palmer dies of an apparent heart attack at the age of 58.

2002-Bob Dylan opens his fall U.S. tour in Seattle. He plays piano for most of the show, and covers three Warren Zevon songs as well as The Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar."

2000-Bob Weir sings the national anthem before the first game of the National League playoffs between the San Francisco Giants and The New York Mets.

2000-Don Henley allegedly hits a fan on the head with a maraca because she took his picture during a show in Little Rock, Arkansas. Later in the month, the fan sues Henley over the incident.

1997-After moving from Dallas to Chicago, Farm Aid '97 takes place at the New World Theater. Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Beck, Dave Matthews Band and John Fogerty are among the performers.

1996-Van Halen announces that they've picked former Extreme singer Gary Cherone to replace Sammy Hagar.

1980-Fleetwood Mac joins the University of Southern California's marching band for half-time football festivities at the school.

1980-Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" hits number-one on the pop singles chart.

1977-John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a press conference in Tokyo. Leaving Japan after a four-month visit, the ex-Beatle says his top priority for the next few years will be raising his son Sean. "Maybe when he's three, four or five, then we'll think about creating something else other than the child." Asked whether The Beatles might reunite, he says, "I doubt it very much."

1975-Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here hits number-one on the album chart.

1969-Crosby, Stills & Nash release "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" as a single.

1969-Green River becomes the second (but last) Creedence Clearwater Revival album to top the charts. Bayou Country, released earlier in the year, also went to number-one.

1963-Eric Clapton is asked to replace guitarist Anthony "Top" Topham in The Yardbirds

1961-About 50 people, mostly friends, are on hand to see Bob Dylan make his concert hall debut at New York's Carnegie Recital Hall.

1960-The Beatles and Ringo Starr share a stage at the Kaiserkeller in Hamburg, Germany. Rory Storm & the Hurricanes (Starr's band at the time) and the future Fab Four (with Pete Best on drums) alternate sets.

BIRTHDAYS

Jim Fielder - 71 years old

The bassist played with Blood, Sweat & Tears, Mothers of Invention and Buffalo Springfield. Born 1947.