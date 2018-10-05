Classic Rock Almanac October 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen performs at a campaign rally for Barack Obama in Columbus, Ohio. He sings The Byrds' "Mr. Spaceman" as a tribute to the man who introduces him -- former senator and astronaut John Glenn.

2005-Robert Plant joins Pearl Jam on stage at their Hurricane Katrina benefit concert at Chicago's House of Blues to sing Led Zeppelin's "Going to California" and to duet with Eddie Vedder on "Fool in the Rain."

2004-Bob Dylan publishes his long-awaited autobiography, Chronicles Volume One.

2004-John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, is denied parole for a third time.

2004-Van Morrison receives the BMI Icon Award in London.

2001-Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to James Berger, a fan who died in the World Trade Center attacks. His videotaped rendition of "Thunder Road" is played at Berger's memorial.

2000-The world's first John Lennon museum opens in Yono, Japan. Yoko Ono attends the ceremonies.

1999-Ozzy Osbourne announces he wants Black Sabbath withdrawn from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot because the honor is "meaningless."

1999-Paul McCartney releases Run Devil Run, his first album since the death of Linda.

1991-Guns n' Roses debuts in the two top positions on the Billboard album chart. Use Your Illusion II enters at number-one; Use Your Illusion I at number-two.

1979-Queen's rockabilly single "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" is released in Britain.

1970-Led Zeppelin 3 is released in the U.S.

1968-The Rolling Stones' "Street Fighting Man" peaks at number-48.

1968-Steppenwolf's "Magic Carpet Ride" is released.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience is formed in London as Jimi, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell play together for the first time.

BIRTHDAYS

"Fast" Eddie Clarke-Died in 2018

The British guitarist played in Motorhead and led his own Fastway. He died of pneumonia on January 10th, 2018. He was 67. Born 1950.

Brian Johnson - 71 years old

The English singer, who was the frontman of a Newcastle band called Geordie, joined AC/DC after the death of Bon Scott in 1980. In 2016, he left the group because of damage to his hearing. Born 1947.

Richard Kermode-Died in 1996

The Santana, Malo and Janis Joplin keyboardist died of cancer January 16, 1996 at 49. Born 1946.