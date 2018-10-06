Classic Rock Almanac October 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Steppenwolf play the last concert of their 40-year career, at Ripken Stadium in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Maryland.

2005-The Rolling Stones' show at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville is stopped for about half an hour while police and three bomb-sniffing dogs search the stage and surrounding area.

2005-U2 is the only guest on Late Night With Conan O'Brien. It's the first time in its 13-year history that the N-B-C show devotes an entire hour to one guest.

1995-Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar place their handprints in cement as Van Halen is inducted into Hollywood's RockWalk.

1984-David Bowie's Tonight album peaks in Billboard at number-11.

1980-Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) is arrested in Dublin after a bar-room brawl. He's later sentenced to a three-month jail term, but acquitted on appeal.

1978-Mick Jagger apologizes to the Reverend Jesse Jackson after Jackson denounces the Rolling Stones' song "Some Girls" as racist, but declines to change the lyrics.

1962-The Beatles do their first record signing. The day after the release of "Love Me Do," fans line up for autographs at Dawson's Music Stores in Widnes, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Stinson - 52 years old

Barely in his teens when he joined his brother's band, which became The Replacements, the bassist, singer and guitarist has also been a solo artist, the leader of Bash and Pop and Perfect and a member of both Guns n' Roses and Soul Asylum. Born 1966.

Kevin Cronin - 67 years old

REO Speedwagon singer. Born 1951.