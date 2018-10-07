Classic Rock Almanac October 7, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
2004-The former Cat Stevens, Yusuf Islam, goes on CNN's Larry King Live to talk about being barred from entering the U-S.
2000-KISS wrap up the U-S leg of their never-ending Farewell Tour in Charleston, South Carolina.
1996-Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's show at Charlotte's Ovens Auditorium on his solo Ghost of Tom Joad tour sell out in eight minutes.
1982-Jimmy Page receives a 12-month conditional discharge after being found guilty of cocaine possession.
1978-Toto's "Hold the Line" debuts on the national charts.
1978-The Rolling Stones perform three songs -- "Beast of Burden," "Shattered" and "Respectable" -- on Saturday Night Live. Mick Jagger also joins host Dan Aykroyd in a sketch parodying Tom Snyder.
1977-Queen releases "We Will Rock You," backed with "We Are the Champions."
1977-Heroes, the second David Bowie album produced in Berlin with Brian Eno, is released. The title track is released as a single in English, French and German versions.
1966-Cream releases its first record, a British single entitled "Wrapping Paper."
BIRTHDAYS
Tico Torres - 65 years old
Bon Jovi drummer. Born 1953.
John Mellencamp - 67 years old
The Indiana native began his singing career as Johnny Cougar but eventually reclaimed his real name. He co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Billy Joel in 2008. Born 1951.