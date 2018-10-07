Classic Rock Almanac October 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-The former Cat Stevens, Yusuf Islam, goes on CNN's Larry King Live to talk about being barred from entering the U-S.

2000-KISS wrap up the U-S leg of their never-ending Farewell Tour in Charleston, South Carolina.

1996-Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's show at Charlotte's Ovens Auditorium on his solo Ghost of Tom Joad tour sell out in eight minutes.

1982-Jimmy Page receives a 12-month conditional discharge after being found guilty of cocaine possession.

1978-Toto's "Hold the Line" debuts on the national charts.

1978-The Rolling Stones perform three songs -- "Beast of Burden," "Shattered" and "Respectable" -- on Saturday Night Live. Mick Jagger also joins host Dan Aykroyd in a sketch parodying Tom Snyder.

1977-Queen releases "We Will Rock You," backed with "We Are the Champions."

1977-Heroes, the second David Bowie album produced in Berlin with Brian Eno, is released. The title track is released as a single in English, French and German versions.

1966-Cream releases its first record, a British single entitled "Wrapping Paper."

BIRTHDAYS

Tico Torres - 65 years old

Bon Jovi drummer. Born 1953.

John Mellencamp - 67 years old

The Indiana native began his singing career as Johnny Cougar but eventually reclaimed his real name. He co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Billy Joel in 2008. Born 1951.