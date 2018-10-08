Classic Rock Almanac October 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release The Last DJ.

1997-Jo Bruce, keyboardist with Afro-Celt Sound System and son of former Cream bassist Jack Bruce, dies after an asthma attack at 28.

1988-Cheap Trick's "Don't Be Cruel" peaks at number-four on the pop singles chart.

1988-Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon drops off the Billboard album chart after a record-setting 741 weeks.

1983-The Police's "King of Pain" peaks at number-three on the chart.

1977-Billy Joel's breakthrough album, The Stranger, makes its chart debut.

1976-The Sex Pistols sign their first record contract, with England's E-M-I Records, for 40-thousand pounds.

1973-Bassist John Dalton officially leaves The Kinks, citing the band's extensive touring schedule as his reason for quitting.

1971-John Lennon's Imagine album is released in Britain one day before his 31st birthday.

BIRTHDAYS

Hamish Stuart - 69 years old

Ex-Paul McCartney Band/ex-Easy Pieces/ex-Average White Band guitarist-singer. Born 1949.

Johnny Ramone (Cummings)-Died in 2004

The Ramones guitarist died of prostate cancer September 15th, 2004 at 55. Born 1948.

Ray Royer - 73 years old

Ex-Procol Harum guitarist. Born 1945.