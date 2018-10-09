Classic Rock Almanac October 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ringo Starr and George Harrison's widow, Olivia, attend the unveiling of Yoko Ono's Imagine Peace Tower on Videy Island, off the coast of Reykjavik, Iceland, on what would have been John Lennon's 67th birthday.

2007-Eric Clapton's memoir, Clapton: The Autobiography, is published.

2000-On what would have been John Lennon's 60th birthday, a photo of him is projected onto the side of a New York City building, while the words "peace" and "love" are written in the Manhattan sky. Also, Lennon's half-sister, Julia Baird, plants an oak tree in his memory in Liverpool; John Lennon Concert Square opens in Sicily, Italy; and an ice sculpture of Lennon is unveiled in Sydney, Australia.

1990-Styx release their 12th studio album, Edge of the Century. It's their eighth and final new studio release for A&M and their last to date to receive an RIAA certification, going gold.

1982-The Clash perform "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" on Saturday Night Live.

1980-John Lennon celebrates his 40th birthday by releasing Starting Over, his first record in five years. Yoko Ono hires a skywriter to draw "Happy Birthday John and Sean -- Love Yoko" over New York City.

1979-Styx's "Babe" is born.

1978-David Bowie releases his second live LP, Stage.

1976-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' self-titled debut album is released.

1975-John Lennon and Yoko Ono celebrate his 35th birthday with the birth of their only child together, Sean Ono Lennon.

1971-Van Morrison's "Wild Night" single is released.

1966-The Rolling Stones record their first live album, Got Live if You Want It, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

BIRTHDAYS

Sean Ono Lennon - 43 years old

John and Yoko's son is also a recording artist. Born 1975.

Sharon Osbourne (Arden) - 66 years old

Ozzy Osbourne's wife is also his manager, a TV talk show co-host (The Talk), reality-series star and a former judge on America's Got Talent and The X Factor. Born 1952.

Jackson Browne - 70 years old

An architect of the California soft-rock sound of the '70s, the singer-songwriter first made his mark in 1972 when he sang "Doctor, My Eyes" and co-wrote The Eagles' "Take It Easy." Born 1948.

John Entwistle-Died in 2002

The Who bassist, nicknamed "The Ox" for his motionless onstage stance, wrote and sang "Boris the Spider," "My Wife," "Whiskey Man" and other Who songs. He released a number of solo albums and toured with his own bands. He died of heart failure, brought on by cocaine use, in his Las Vegas hotel room on June 27th, 2002, on the eve of a Who tour. He was 57. Born 1944.

John Lennon-Died in 1980

He and Paul McCartney remain the most successful writing duo in the history of popular music. After The Beatles, he often infused his solo work with his socio-political activism. Married to Yoko Ono and living in New York, he spent five years as a house-husband following the birth of their son, Sean, who shares his birthday. Living in New York, the pair re-emerged with the album Double Fantasy only weeks before John was murdered on December 8th, 1980. His solo highlights include "Imagine," "Mind Games" and "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" (with Elton John). Born 1940.