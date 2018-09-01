Classic Rock Almanac September 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffett and Roger Waters are among the guests at Jon Bon Jovi's end-of-summer bash at his East Hampton, New York home. At the end of the night, Jon Bon jumps on stage with the house band and is joined by Macca, Joel, Waters and Buffett, all of whom have homes in the area. They play for an hour, doing classic rock covers. Springsteen had already left.

2007-Members of Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat, The Youngbloods and The Doors are among those performing at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Summer of Love.

1996-Pearl Jam's No Code album enters the Billboard album chart at number-one.

1987-Mick Jagger's "Let's Work" single is released.

1986-George Thorogood and the Destroyers' release their first live album, which is simply titled Live. It will be certified platinum for a million sales in 1995.

1983-Paul Simonon and Joe Strummer of The Clash fire singer-guitarist Mick Jones, accusing him of "drifting apart from the original concept of the band." Jones forms Big Audio Dynamite, while The Clash carries on briefly with a new lineup.

1980-Fleetwood Mac ends a nine-month tour at the Hollywood Bowl, and Lindsey Buckingham announces that it will be the group's last show for a long time.

1979-INXS plays its first show -- in Sydney, Australia.

1978-Styx release their eighth album, Pieces of Eight. It will be their second consecutive release to be certified triple platinum.

1977-Generation X, the London punk quartet led by singer Billy Idol, releases its first single, "Your Generation," in the UK.

1972-David Bowie releases "John, I'm Only Dancing," which some take as a gay love song, as a single in the UK.

1967-Boz Scaggs becomes the singer in The Steve Miller Band.

BIRTHDAYS

Greg Errico - 72 years old

Ex-Sly & the Family Stone drummer. Born 1946.

J.D. Fortune (Jason Dean Bennison) - 45 years old

Solo/ex-INXS singer. Born 1973.