Classic Rock Almanac September 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Following the death of their manager, Brian Epstein, The Beatles meet at Paul's house in St. John's Wood to discuss their future. Paul told the others about his idea for a movie that they would make themselves based on their song, "Magical Mystery Tour". They later tell the press that they will handle their own affairs from now on.

1967-Boz Scaggs joins the Steve Miller Band. He would stay with the group for two albums, "Children of the Future" and "Sailor", before leaving for a successful solo career in 1969.

1973-Paul and Linda McCartney, along with Denny Laine begin recording tracks for Wings' upcoming album "Band On The Run" at EMI studios in Lagos, Scotland.

1977-The Rock group Blondie, featuring former Playboy Bunny Debra Harry, sign their first major record company contract with Chrysalis Records.

1980-Fleetwood Mac ends a nine-month tour with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Lindsay Buckingham announces on stage, "This is our last show for a long time.

2009-Elton John's keyboard player, Guy Babylon, died of a heart attack while swimming in his pool at his home in Los Angeles, California.