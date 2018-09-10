Classic Rock Almanac September 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-U2, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Motley Crue, John Mellencamp and Lynyrd Skynyrd with Kid Rock are among the artists who appear on ReAct Now: Music and Relief -- a three-hour hurricane relief telethon that airs on MTV and VH1.

2004-The final nominees are announced for next year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. In the running for possible election are Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Pretenders, The Sex Pistols, U-2, The J. Geils Band, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Buddy Guy, Wanda Jackson, Randy Newman, The O'Jays, Gram Parsons, Percy Sledge, Patti Smith, The Stooges and Conway Twitty.

1998-Aerosmith win Best Rock Video (for "Pink") and Best Video From a Film (for "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing") at the MTV Video Music Awards.

1988-Guns n' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine" hits number-one on the Billboard's singles chart, while Robert Palmer's "Simply Irresistible" peaks at number-two and Van Halen's "When It's Love" reaches number-five.

1979-Paul McCartney, Donna Summer, Peter Frampton, Debbie Harry and Kenny Rogers share the cover of People magazine. "Music Business Blues" is the lead story about slumping ticket and album sales.

1975-Elton John gets a gold record for "Someone Saved My Life Tonight."

1975-KISS release KISS Alive.

1974-The New York Dolls break up, though two members later tour under the name.

1966-The Beatles' Revolver album hits number-one in Billboard, where it remains for six weeks. It's the group's third chart-topping longplayer of 1966.

1964-Rod Stewart records his first single, a version of Sonny Boy Williamson's "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl."

1963-As The Rolling Stones rehearse at Ken Colyer's Jazz Club in London, they are paid a surprise visit by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who had bumped into Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham. That coincidence leads to the Stones recording the Fab Two's "I Wanna Be Your Man."

1963-The Beatles get big play in a major British newspaper as London's Daily Mirror publishes their first extensive interview. They describe the group as, "Four frenzied Little Lord Fauntleroys who are making 50-thousand pounds every week."

BIRTHDAYS

Don Powell - 68 years old

The Slade drummer was seriously injured in a 1973 car crash but returned to the English group. Born 1950.

Joe Perry - 68 years old

The Massachusetts-born guitarist co-founded and still plays in Aerosmith although he quit the Hall of Fame band for a five-year solo career in 1979. Born 1950.

Barriemore Barlow - 69 years old

Ex-Jethro Tull drummer. Born 1949.