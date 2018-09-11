Classic Rock Almanac September 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Bob Dylan releases his 43rd album, Love & Theft.

2000-Paul McCartney gives the opening address at the UN conference on landmines in Geneva, Switzerland, addressing some 500 diplomats and campaigners.

1996-David Bowie's "Telling Lies" becomes the first single by a major recording artist released exclusively on the Internet. It is on Bowie's website for 24 hours.

1987-Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer" video wins nine awards at MTV's Video Music Awards.

1984-Bruce Springsteen breaks the attendance record at Philadelphia's Spectrum when 16,800 fans attend the first of his six sold-out shows there.

1982-John Cougar's American Fool begins a nine-week run atop the Billboard album chart.

1979-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers begin a US tour playing in front of a giant poster that reads, "Why MCA?," a reference to the sale of their label to MCA.

1977-In London, David Bowie and Bing Crosby tape a duet of "Little Drummer Boy" and "Peace on Earth" for the elder crooner's Christmas television special, which airs after his death in October.

1975-Aerosmith's self-titled debut album goes gold.

1968-The Beatles record "Birthday," which becomes one of the most popular songs on The White Album. They also lay down 34 takes of "Glass Onion."

1967-The Beatles begin filming Magical Mystery Tour. They board a customized bus in London and leave for the English countryside to shoot segments for the film that debuts on British T-V December 26th.

1967-The Doors get a gold record for "Light My Fire."

1966-The Rolling Stones perform "Paint It Black," "Lady Jane" and "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby" on The Ed Sullivan Show's season opener. Guitarist Brian Jones wears a cast on his right hand, which he broke in a fall in Tangier.

1965-The Beatles' Help! album hits number-one in Billboard, where it will stay for nine weeks.

1964-The Beatles headline at the Gator Bowl (football stadium) in Jacksonville, Florida-and demand that the audience not be segregated, as was still common in many Southern US cities. Only 23-thousand attend as a result of a hurricane that swept through the area earlier that week. Weather isn't the reason the concert is nearly canceled. Angry that unauthorized film footage had been taken and sold for theatrical exhibition overseas, The Beatles refuse to perform until T-V and newspaper cameramen are removed. Publicist Derek Taylor, assisted by two Jacksonville police captains, escorts the cameramen out of the stadium.

1964-George Harrison forms a music publishing company he names Harrissongs.

1962-Seven days after their failed first try at cutting a debut single, The Beatles--with producer George Martin absent and Ringo Starr sitting on the sidelines, replaced for the session by studio drummer Andy White--record "Love Me Do" and "P-S I Love You." Ringo only gets to play maracas and tambourine.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Shaw - 65 years old

Solo/Styx/Damn Yankees singer-guitarist. Born 1953.

Mickey Hart (Michael Hartman) - 75 years old

Dead and Company/Mickey Hart Band/Rhythm Devils/ex-The Dead/ex-The Other Ones/ex-Grateful Dead drummer. Born 1943.