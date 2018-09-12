Classic Rock Almanac September 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Metallica release Death Magnetic, their first album in four years.

2007-Billy Joel is announced as the performer for what will be the final rock concert in 2008 at New York's soon-to-be demolished Shea Stadium.

2006-Bob Seger releases Face the Promise, his first studio album in 11 years.

2003-Johnny Cash, 71, dies of complications from diabetes at Baptist Hospital in Nashville. He outlived his wife, June Carter Cash, by less than four months.

2002-Warren Zevon, 55, announces that he has inoperable lung cancer and plans to write and record as many songs as possible before he dies.

2002-Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger announce they're reforming The Doors on a full-time basis, with ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland (who'll depart before the first tour) and Ian Asbury of The Cult as vocalist.

1999-Graham Nash breaks both his legs in a freak boating accident. His accident delays the CSNY reunion tour until 2000.

1992-Eric Clapton's Unplugged album enters the Top 40. The record will go on to win the Album of the Year Grammy and sell over seven-million copies.

1990-Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks announce that they'll no longer perform with Fleetwood Mac. (They reunite with the group for Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993 and then again for an MTV special in 1997, which leads to a number-one album and successful concert tour.

1989-Bob Dylan releases Oh Mercy. The album produced by Daniel Lanois contains the songs "Everything Is Broken" and "Ring Them Bells."

1989-Aerosmith releases its 10th studio album, Pump.

1981-Journey tops the Billboard album chart for the first and only time, with Escape.

1981-The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You enters the Top 40 of Billboard's album chart, where it will stay for 30 weeks, including nine at number-one.

1966-The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" single is certified gold.

1965-The Beatles return to The Ed Sullivan Show. It's their first studio appearance with Ed in more than a year and a half-although they actually taped this segment in August. The Fab Four sing "Help!" and debut their new single, "Yesterday," which Capitol releases that weekend. This was the final Sullivan show broadcast in black-and-white.

BIRTHDAYS

Gus G. (Konstantinos Karamitroudis) - 38 years old

Greek-born ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist is also a solo artist and member of the band Firewind. Born 1980.

Neil Peart - 66 years old

Rush drummer. Born 1952.

Tony Stevens - 69 years old

Ex-Foghat/ex-Savoy Brown bassist. Born 1949.