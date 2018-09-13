Classic Rock Almanac September 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Former REO Speedwagon guitarist Gary Richrath dies at 65 after suffering complications from a stomach ailment brought on by alcoholism.

2005-Paul McCartney releases Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, his first studio album in four years.

2000-Santana picks up three awards at the Latin Grammy Awards, capping an award-laden year for the veteran rocker.

1991-Alice Cooper sells copies of his new album, Hey Stoopid, for 99¢ in New York's Times Square.

1989-Bruce Springsteen records "Viva Las Vegas" for The Last Temptation of Elvis, a British Elvis Presley tribute album.

1980-Elton John performs a free concert before an estimated 450,000 fans in New York's Central Park. It's within earshot of the Dakota, where his pal John Lennon lives, so Elton includes "Imagine" in his set.

1976-Peter Frampton's fourth solo album, Frampton, is certified gold, setting the stage for the multi-platinum explosion of Frampton Comes Alive.

1971-Paul and Linda McCartney have a daughter, Stella.

1969-Santana's self-titled debut enters the Billboard album chart, on its way to number-four.

1969-The Plastic Ono Band, featuring John Lennon, Eric Clapton and Yoko Ono, plays the Toronto Rock 'n' Revival Show alongside Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Vincent and Fats Domino. The performance is recorded and released on the album Live Peace in Toronto.

BIRTHDAYS

Zak Starkey - 53 years old

Ringo Starr's son is a drummer who's played with The Who, Oasis and Johnny Marr. He's also the guitarist in the duo SSHH. Born 1965.

Dave Mustaine - 57 years old

The singer-guitarist was thrown out of Metallica in 1983 and formed Megadeth. Born 1961.

Don Was (Fagenson) - 66 years old

The producer of The Rolling Stones, The B-52's. Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Iggy Pop and many others was previously the bassist in Was (Not Was) and is currently the president of Blue Note Records. His son Tony is the drummer of Eve 6. Born 1952.

Craig MacGregor-Died in 2018

The American bassist, who joined Foghat in 1976, died of cancer on February 9th, 2018. He was 68. Born 1949.

Peter Cetera - 74 years old

He sang on 17 Chicago albums and wrote the group's chart-topping "If You Leave Me Now." After leaving the band, he topped the charts with the solo hit "Glory of Love" and the duet "Next Time I Fall in Love" with Amy Grant. Born 1944.