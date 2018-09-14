Classic Rock Almanac September 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Guitarist Joe Satriani's lawsuit against Coldplay for allegedly plagiarizing his 2004 song "If I Could Fly" for "Viva La Vida" is dismissed "upon stipulation," which usually means both sides have come to an agreement about damages.

2000-Don Henley, Glenn Frey, CSN and many others come together in a benefit for Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

1999-The Beatles release a re-vamped soundtrack for Yellow Submarine and call it the Songtrack.

1995-Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for "Getting Better" sell for $249,000 at Sotheby's.

1991-David Bowie's Tin Machine releases its second album and kicks off its first and only tour.

1981-Bruce Springsteen's year-long River tour ends at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati. It's also The E Street Band's last show for nearly three years.

1981-Pink Floyd's movie The Wall begins production.

1977-Fleetwood Mac gets a gold record for "Dreams."

1974-Eric Clapton's rendition of Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff" hits number-one in Billboard.

1969-Genesis play their first paid gig, at a cottage in Surrey, England, owned by singer Peter Gabriel's former Sunday school teacher.

1968-Pete Townshend tells Rolling Stone magazine he's working on a "rock opera" about a deaf, dumb and blind boy.

1968-Truth, the debut album by The Jeff Beck Group (which includes singer Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood) enters Billboard's Top 40.

1963-The Rolling Stones record "Money," one of the few songs cut by both them and The Beatles, at Kingsway Studios in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Gaines-Died Oct 20, 1977

The original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist died in the 1977 plane crash that also took the life of singer Ronnie Van Zant. He was 28. Born 1949,

Ed King-Died Aug 22, 2018

The Californian co-wrote the Lynyrd Skynyrd anthem "Sweet Home Alabama," among other songs, during a tenure with them that began in 1972 as a replacement bassist, but eventually had him as one of their three lead guitarists. Before joining them, he was the guitarist in Strawberry Alarm Clock and co-wrote their big hit, "Incense and Peppermints." He died August 22nd, 2018 at age 68. Born 1949.