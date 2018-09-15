Classic Rock Almanac September 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney is the "Most Successful Songwriter of All Time," according to the 2009 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Macca has totaled 188 Top 40 hits -- with 91 that made the Top 10 and 33 that reached number-one.

2008-Keyboardist Rick Wright, one of the founding members of Pink Floyd, dies in England from cancer. He was 65.

2006-The documentary The US Versus John Lennon opens in New York and Los Angeles.

2004-Johnny Ramone, guitarist of the quintessential American punk band The Ramones, dies in his sleep at his Los Angeles home following a five-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 55.

2000-AC/DC are inducted into Hollywood's Rockwalk.

1990-Bruce Hornsby begins filling in on keyboards for The Grateful Dead after the death of Brent Mydland.

1988-Mark Knopfler announces that Dire Straits has broken up. They'll re-form three years later, then enter a long hiatus.

1979-In Through the Out Door becomes the sixth Led Zeppelin album to top the Billboard charts, starting a seven-week stay at number-one.

1974-Uriah Heep bassist Gary Thain is electrocuted--not fatally--onstage in Dallas. (The following year he dies of drug abuse.)

1969-Deep Purple, with new vocalist Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover, perform Concerto for Rock Band and Orchestra with the Royal Philharmonic at London's Royal Albert Hall.

1964-At Cleveland's Public Auditorium, authorities order The Beatles off the stage for 15 minutes so the screaming crowd can calm down.

BIRTHDAYS

Kelly Keagy - 66 years old

Night Ranger drummer-singer. Born 1952.

Signe Anderson (Toly)-Died Jan 28, 2016

The first singer in Jefferson Airplane, who left after one album and was replaced by Grace Slick, died on the same day as her onetime bandmate Paul Kantner, who was also 74. Born 1941.