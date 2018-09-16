Classic Rock Almanac September 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Lindsey Buckingham releases Gift of Screws, his fifth solo album.

2002-U2 singer Bono joins The Rolling Stones at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago for "It's Only Rock and Roll."

2000-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces a slate of nominees, which includes Paul Simon and Steely Dan, both of whom are elected and inducted in March 2001.

1978-The Grateful Dead play in Egypt at the pyramids.

1978-Boston's second album, Don't Look Back, goes to number-one on Billboard's album chart.

1977-Talking Heads: 77, the band's first album, is released by Sire Records.

1977-The Rolling Stones release Love You Live, their third live album. The two-disc set was recorded in Paris (the previous year) and Toronto (in March '77). Both sets include contributions from Billy Preston.

1971-Rod Stewart's Never a Dull Moment peaks at number-two on the album chart.

1970-Jimi Hendrix makes his final public appearance, jamming with Eric Burdon and War at Ronnie Scott's Club in London.

1970-Led Zeppelin ends The Beatles' eight-year run as the U-K's most popular group, according to the annual Melody Maker reader's poll.

1968-The Beatles, without George Harrison, do 67 takes of "I Will" in an eight-hour recording session.

1966-Bassist Pete Quaife leaves The Kinks and is replaced by John Dalton.

BIRTHDAYS

Ean Evans-Died in 2009

Lynyrds Skynyrd's bassist for most of the first decade of the 21st century died of lung cancer on May 6th, 2009. He'd also playind with The Outlaws. Born 1960.

Ron Blair - 70 years old

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bassist. Born 1948.

Kenney Jones - 70 years old

The English drummer has been in The Small Faces, The Faces and The Who. His most recent band was The Jones Gang. Born 1948.

B.B. King-Died in 2015

The Memphis blues legend, who was born Riley King and given the nickname Blues Boy, enjoyed his biggest pop success with the 1970 single "The Thrill Is Gone." He continued to tour and record well into his 80s, and his name continues in a national chain of nightclubs. He died May 14th, 2015 at the age of 89. Born 1925.