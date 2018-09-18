Classic Rock Almanac September 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Eddie Vedder marries his longtime girlfriend, model Jill McCormick. They already have two children.

2007-A hung jury ends the first murder trial of record producer Phil Spector. Spector allegedly shot actress Lana Clarkson to death in the hallway of his suburban L-A mansion in 2003. A mistrial is declared days later. He has since been convicted and sentenced to jail.

2005-Founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young -- as well as board member Dave Matthews -- headline Farm Aid 2005 at the TweeterCenter in Tinley Park, Illinois. The 20th anniversary concert also features Kenny Chesney, Emmylou Harris, John Mayer, Arlo Guthrie, Widespread Panic, Los Lonely Boys, Wilco and Buddy Guy.

1999-Paul McCartney performs at a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals benefit in Los Angeles.

1997-Carlos Santana signs with Arista Records, reuniting him with Clive Davis, who signed Santana to Columbia in the 1960s. Santana's first album for Arista, Supernatural, will be the most successful of his career.

1997-Blues singer Jimmy Witherspoon, who recorded with Eric Burdon and Eric Clapton, dies at age 74.

1997-Five days before the official start to their Bridges to Babylon tour, The Rolling Stones play a club show at Chicago's Double Door. Four hundred people, including The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, see the Stones play a 12-song, hour-and-a-half set.

1983-The members of KISS appear on MTV without their makeup for the first time.

1981-More than a decade after Jim Morrison's death, The Doors Greatest Hits is certified platinum.

1976-Boston releases "More Than a Feeling" as a single. The highest it reaches in Billboard is number-five, while the album it's on goes on to sell many millions.

1976-The second annual Don Kirshner-produced Rock Music Awards airs on C-B-S. Winners include Fleetwood Mac for Best Group and Best Album and Peter Frampton as Rock Personality of the Year.

1974-At the Main Point in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Max Weinberg and Roy Bittan play their first show as members of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

1971-Pink Floyd become the first rock group to appear at the Classical Music Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, performing "Atom Heart Mother."

1970-Jimi Hendrix dies in a London apartment. The coroner rules it accidental, saying the 27-year-old died of asphyxiation, having inhaled his own vomit while intoxicated on barbiturates.

1968-After Paul McCartney writes the song "Birthday" in the studio in the afternoon, The Beatles record and mix it by 5:00 a-m the next morning.

1967-The Beach Boys' Smiley Smile is released in place of the similarly titled but aborted Smile. It contains the hits "Good Vibrations" and "Heroes and Villains."

BIRTHDAYS

Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Colvin)-Died in 2002

The Ramones' original bassist and singer, who also wrote books, worked solo and published a fanzine, died of a drug overdose in Los Angeles on June 5th, 2002. Born 1952.

Kerry Livgren - 69 years old

The ex-Kansas/ex-Proto-Kaw guitarist-keyboardist suffered a stroke in September, 2009. He returned to action in 2011 and now makes Christian music. Born 1949.