Classic Rock Almanac September 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Elton John releases The Captain and the Kid, a sequel to the 1975 classic Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

1997-Elton John does a live 90-minute VH1 Storytellers show from the House of Blues in New Orleans.

1997-Stephen Stills is enshrined on the Hollywood RockWalk on Sunset Boulevard.

1992-Elton John releases The One.

1987-John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Joe Walsh,Willie Nelson and others perform at Farm Aid at the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

1981-Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perform for 400-thousand fans in New York's Central Park. Their 22-song set is later released as The Concert in Central Park album and shown as an HBO cable special.

1979-The New York Post runs a front-page headline "The Beatles Are Back!" and reports that a rumored reunion benefit for the Kampuchean boat people has been officially set. In denying the story, Paul McCartney says that, "If The Beatles ever did reform, we'd have to rehearse for six months." The reunion doesn't occur, although McCartney performs at the Kampuchea benefit.

1979-The first of five MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), a-k-a "No-Nukes," concerts is held in New York. The week's performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Carly Simon and The Doobie Brothers .

1974-Eric Clapton gets a gold record for his cover of Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff."

1974-Bad Company's self-titled debut album is certified gold.

1970-Jim Morrison is convicted in Miami on two morals counts. Five weeks later, The Doors' frontman is sentenced to eight months of hard labor and 28 months' probation. Freed on appeal and bond, he'll die before serving any time.

1970-The Rolling Stones release their second live album, Get Yer Ya Ya's Out, recorded the year before at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1970-Neil Young's After the Gold Rush and The Moody Blues' A Question of Balance both enter the album chart.

1969-The Doors perform a pair of shows at the Philadelphia Arena despite an attempt by local officials to cancel them in the wake of Jim Morrison's onstage arrest in Miami a few months earlier. A court order that morning allows the shows to go on.

1968-Steppenwolf gets a gold record for "Born to Be Wild."

BIRTHDAYS

Lita Ford - 60 years old

The hard rock singer and guitarist, who was in The Runaways before going solo, was born in London but raised in Los Angeles. Born 1958.

Nile Rodgers - 66 years old

The New Yorker got his first break playing guitar on New York City's hit "I'm Doing Fine Now." He and bassist pal Bernard Edwards formed The Big Apple Band, which became Chic. They recorded several huge disco hits, including "Good Times," but found greater success writing and producing Sister Sledge ("He's the Greatest Dancer," "We Are Family"), Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down") and many others. On his own, Rodgers produced hit albums for David Bowie and The B-52's, authored an autobiography, survived cancer and more recently worked with Daft Punk. Born 1952.

Daniel Lanois - 67 years old

The Canadian recording artist, songwriter and producer (whose name is pronounced lan-WAH) has worked with U2, Peter Gabriel, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson. Born 1951.

Brian Epstein-Died in 1967

The quiet and sophisticated Liverpool shop owner became The Beatles' first manager. His savvy helped The Fab Four become the biggest stars of their time and opened up America to British rock and roll. He also managed other Liverpool acts (Gerry and the Pacemakers and Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas), as well as American rockers The Cyrkle. He died of a sleeping pill overdose on August 27th, 1967. Born 1934.