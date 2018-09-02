Classic Rock Almanac September 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jefferson Starship, with founding members Marty Balin and Paul Kantner in the lineup, release the CD Tree of Liberty. And Brian Wilson releases That Lucky Old Sun, a CD of original material tied to his home state of California.

1993-Pearl Jam perform "Animal" from their upcoming Vs. album at the MTV Video Music Awards and are then joined by Neil Young for his "Rockin' in the Free World."

1978-George Harrison marries Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary at his Dark Horse Records label, a month and a day after the birth of their son.

1971-Rolling Stone magazine reports that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and the father of the late Brian Jones are suing former Rolling Stones co-managers Andrew Loog Oldham and Eric Easton for withholding royalties.

1971-The Grateful Dead track down their former manager, drummer Mickey Hart's father, Lenny, and have him arrested. He is charged with embezzling 70-thousand-dollars from the group.

1970-In need of a drummer, Genesis runs an ad in the English weekly Melody Maker. Phil Collins answers the ad and passes the audition.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Porcaro - 61 years old

The keyboardist and synth player joined his brothers Jeff and Mike in Toto. "Hold the Line" launched their career in '78. "Africa" and "Rosanna" were the band's big singles in the '80s. He dated actress Rosanna Arquette, but maintains the song was not written about her. Born 1957.

Mik Kaminski - 67 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra violinist. Born 1951.