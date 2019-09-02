Classic Rock Almanac September 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles receive a Gold record for John Lennon's biographical composition, "Help!", which was still rising up the charts.

1965-The Beatles release "Yesterday", on which only Paul is actually playing. More than 2,500 cover versions of the song exist, making it one of the most recorded songs in history.

1968-The Doors are forced to perform as a trio at a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Jim Morrison collapses while dancing during the Jefferson Airplane's performance.

1971-The Grateful Dead's second 'live' LP is given the unimaginative title of "Grateful Dead", but Rolling Stone magazine reports that leader Jerry Garcia originally wanted to call it "Starfuck". It would become the band's first Top 25 album.

1971-The Grateful Dead track down Lenny Hart, the group's ex-manager, and have him arrested for embezzling $70,000 from the group

1978-George Harrison marries Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary at his Dark Horse record company.

1989-Ozzy Osbourne was charged with threatening to kill his wife, Sharon. He was released on the condition that he immediately enter into detox and the case was latter dropped when the couple decide to reconcile.

1995-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, Ohio, with Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Booker T and the MGs, Little Richard, The Allman Brothers, Boz Scaggs, James Brown and Martha Reeves making contributions.

2012-Starship guitarist Mark Abrahamian died after suffering a heart attack following a concert performance in Nebraska. He was 46.

2013-Elton John received the first-ever Brits Icon award for artists who have had a "lasting impact" on U.K. culture. Rod Stewart presented the citation to Sir Elton, calling him "the second best Rock singer ever."

2016-"Eagles, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" returned to the Billboard 200 album chart thanks to a 99-cent sale price in the Google Play store. The LP, released in 1976, was already the largest selling album in history in the US.

BORN TODAY

1951-Mik Kaminski

violin, Electric Light Orchestra

1957-Steve Porcaro

keyboardist, composer and original member of Toto