Classic Rock Almanac September 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-At the United Center in Chicago, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform the Born to Run album in its entirety for just the second time.

2008-The annual Farm Aid concert is held at the Comcast Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. In addition to founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, the line-up includes Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, The Pretenders, Arlo Guthrie, Steve Earle and Jakob Dylan.

2004-Billy Joel gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1985-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Southern Accents album is certified platinum.

1982-Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock and Roll" single is certified platinum.

1975-Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" is released as a single.

1975-David Bowie hits number-one in Billboard with "Fame."

1973-Neil Young and Crazy Horse play at the opening-night of the Roxy, LA's newest rock club.

1971-Guitarist-singer Peter Frampton leaves Humble Pie to go solo.

1970-In Miami, Jim Morrison of The Doors is acquitted on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, but is found guilty of indecent exposure and profanity.

1969-The Beatles renegotiate their contract with Capitol Records. New manager Allan Klein gets their royalty rate raised from 17-point-five to 25-percent of the wholesale price.

1969-Blind Faith's self-titled album hits number-one.

1966-George Harrison goes to India for his first visit with spiritual guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

BIRTHDAYS

Chuck Panozzo - 70 years old

Styx bassist. Born 1948.

John Panozzo-Died in 1996

The Styx drummer died of alcohol-related causes July 16th, 1996 at 47. Born 1948.