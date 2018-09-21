Classic Rock Almanac September 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bad Company bassist Boz Burrell dies of a heart attack at his home in Spain. He was 60.

2005-Jimmy Page is named an honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro for his charitable work with Brazil's poor and abandoned children through A-B-C Trust, a charity founded in 1998 by his wife.

2004-Green Day releases American Idiot.

2004-Elvis Costello releases The Delivery Man; John Fogerty puts out Deja Vu All Over Again.

2001-America: A Tribute to Heroes, a star-studded telethon for families impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks, airs on numerous outlets from studios in New York and Los Angeles. Performers include U2, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Neil Young and Paul Simon.

1985-Dire Straits' "Money for Nothing" hits number-one on the Billboard pop chart.

1984-David Bowie releases the Tonight album.

1979-Cheap Trick releases its fourth album, Dream Police, which was held back when the live At Budokan import took off and got an American release.

1974-Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, the former Steely Dan guitarist, joins The Doobie Brothers.

1974-Bachman-Turner Overdrive releases "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" as a single.

1974-Lou Reed releases Sally Can't Dance.

1968-Jimi Hendrix releases his version of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower."

1966-Jimi Hendrix and his manager, Chas Chandler, arrive in London from New York, where Chandler had discovered Hendrix playing in Greenwich Village clubs. Chandler convinces Hendrix that Britain will be more receptive to his style. During the flight, Hendrix decides to change the spelling of his first name from Jimmy to Jimi.

BIRTHDAYS

"Philthy Animal" Taylor (Phil Taylor)-Died in 2015

The drummer, who did two long stints in Motorhead and also played in Waysted, died after a lengthy illness on November 11th, 2015. He was 61. Born 1954.

Don Felder - 71 years old

The guitarist joined the Eagles in 1974 and stayed for 27 years. He now fronts his own band. Born 1947.