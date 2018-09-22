Classic Rock Almanac September 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the nominees for the class of 2009 -- Jeff Beck, Metallica, Chic, Wanda Jackson, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Run-DMC, The Stooges, War and Bobby Womack.

1992-Bruce Springsteen plays an electric set on MTV's Unplugged show. The episode is renamed MTV Plugged.

1989-Bruce Springsteen hops onstage with reggae legend Jimmy Cliff at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. The pair sing Cliff's "Trapped," which Springsteen recorded for the We Are the World album.

1976-Bob Dylan's Hard Rain album, recorded live on the Rolling Thunder Revue tour, goes gold.

1976-Bob Seger records "Night Moves" in Toronto, Canada.

1972-David Bowie begins his first U.S. tour with The Spiders From Mars at Cleveland's Music Hall.

1969-The Band's self-titled second album is released.

1969-The "Paul Is Dead" controversy gets underway when an Illinois college newspaper runs an article with the headline "Clues Hint at Beatle Death." The piece cites the Sgt. Pepper album cover and the line "I buried Paul," which John Lennon would later claim is "I'm very bored," in the fadeout of "Strawberry Fields Forever."

1969-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young perform Young's "Down by the River" live on the debut of a new ABC TV series, The Music Scene, hosted by comedian David Steinberg.

1968-The Who begins recording Tommy in London.

1965-The Great Society, with singer Grace Slick, debuts at the Coffee Gallery in North Beach, California.

BIRTHDAYS

Jesse James Dupree - 56 years old

Jackyl singer. Born 1962.

Joan Jett (Larkin) - 60 years old

Solo/ex-Runaways singer-guitarist. Her 1982 cover of "I Love Rock and Roll" spent seven weeks at number-one; she also had hits with covers of "Crimson and Clover" and "Do You Wanna Touch." In 2006, Pink's version of Jett's 1988 Top 10 hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You," with revised lyrics, became the opening theme for the first season of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Kristen Stewart played her in the 2010 Runaways bio-pic. Born 1958.

David Coverdale - 67 years old

The British singer went from a stint with Deep Purple to a solo career and then the band Whitesnake. During a hiatus in the early '90s, he did an album with Jimmy Page and then returned to Whitesnake. Born 1951.