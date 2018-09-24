Classic Rock Almanac September 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Peter Gabriel releases Up, his first album in a decade, and holds a press conference in New York to announce dates for his Growing Up tour.

2002-Guns n' Roses announce their first North American tour in nine years, beginning November 7th in Vancouver, Canada. (The tour will start as announced, but implode after just a few dates.)

1994-Eric Clapton performs on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

1993-Metallica's "Black Album" is certified seven-times platinum.

1993-Drummer Steven Adler reaches a $2.5-million settlement with Guns n' Roses, who booted him out when he couldn't kick his heroin habit.

1983-Billy Joel hits number-one on the singles chart with "Tell Her About It."

1977-Styx's "Come Sail Away" is released.

1977-Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop," the future theme of Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign, peaks at number-three on the singles chart.

1973 -Ringo Starr releases "Photograph" in the US-nearly a month before it goes on sale in England.

1966-The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" peaks at number-11 on the singles chart.

1965-The Rolling Stones release "Get Off of My Cloud" in the US. The British single comes out four weeks later.

1965-Bob Dylan performs at the Municipal Auditorium in Austin, Texas, backed for the first time by Levon Helm and the Hawks, the ensemble that later becomes known as The Band.

BIRTHDAYS

Linda McCartney (Eastman)-Died in 1998

The New York native was a photographer when she met and married Paul McCartney. Before their nearly 30-year marriage ended with her April 17th, 1998 death from breast cancer, she was a frequent musical collaborator of her husband's and built a successful vegetarian food business on her own. Born 1941.