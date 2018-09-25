Classic Rock Almanac September 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2017-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers play what will be their final concert, at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Petty will die one week later, on October 2nd. His final performance is "American Girl."

2008-Paul McCartney performs before 40-thousand people at the outdoor Friendship First concert in Tel Aviv. The show begins with The Beatles' "Hello Goodbye" and ends more than two hours later with "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." It's McCartney's first-ever performance in Israel. The Beatles were barred from the country because the government felt they would corrupt the youth. He tried to play there with Wings but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

2006-U2 and Green Day debut their cover of "The Saints Are Coming" at the restored Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans before the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons football game.

1981-The Rolling Stones play the first show of a U-S tour (documented by director Hal Ashby in Let's Spend the Night Together) at Philadelphia's J-F-K Stadium.

1980-On the eve of a US tour, Led Zeppelin drummer John "Bonzo" Bonham is found dead at Jimmy Page's house in England. The 32-year-old ad choked on vomit in his sleep. The group disbands as a result.

1979-The Eagles release The Long Run, which spins off the number-one single "Heartache Tonight."

1976-A Wings concert raises 50-thousand dollars to restore water-damaged art in Venice's St. Marks Square.

1976-The group that will become U2 play together for the first time in the kitchen of 14-year-old drummer Larry Mullen Jr.'s family's Dublin home. Mullen had posted a notice at his school that he was looking for musicians to start a band.

1976-Boston's self-titled debut enters the album chart, on its way to number-three and sales in excess of 17-million copies.

1973-The Rolling Stones' Goat's Head Soup, a number-one album containing the number-one single "Angie," is certified gold.

1970-Ringo Starr releases Beaucoups of Blues.

1969-John Lennon records "Cold Turkey" with The Plastic Ono Band, which includes Eric Clapton, Klaus Voorman, Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr.

1965-The Beatles' cartoon series joins the ABC Saturday morning lineup. The band's actual recordings are played, but Paul Frees voices "John" and "George" and Lance Percival does "Paul" and "Ringo."

1964-Brian Epstein rejects a multi-million-dollar offer to sell The Beatles' management contract to a group of American businessmen.

1964-The Rolling Stones release "Time Is on My Side" as a single. Recorded in Chicago, their cover of an Irma Thomas song becomes the Stones' first Top 10 US hit.

1961-A young folksinger billed as "The Sensational Bob Dylan" begins a two-week run as the opening act for The Greenbriar Boys at Gerde's Folk City in New York.

BIRTHDAYS

John Locke-Died in 2006

The Spirit keyboardist died of complications from lymphoma August 4th, 2006 at 62. Born 1943.