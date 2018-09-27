Classic Rock Almanac September 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-U2 singer Bono receives the Liberty Medal from former president George H.W. Bush in recognition of his humanitarian work in Africa.

2005-Neil Young releases Prairie Wind.

2004-Legendary record producer Phil Spector is indicted in LA on charges that he shot B-movie actress Lana Clarkson to death at his 33-room mansion.

2000-U2 perform songs from their upcoming album All That You Can't Leave Behind on the roof of their Dublin hotel.

1997-Bob Dylan plays before Pope John Paul the Second at the conclusion of a religious congress in Bologna, Italy.

1986-The Beatles' version of "Twist and Shout" re-enters the pop chart after being included on the soundtracks of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Back to School.

1986-Metallica's tour bus skids off an icy road in Sweden and kills 24-year-old bassist Cliff Burton.

1979-The Beatles sue the producers of the stage show Beatlemania -- two years after the musical opened -- for 60-million dollars. Lawyers representing Apple in New York also want the various traveling productions closed. Leber-Krebs, which is behind the show, counters that they'd bought performing rights to the songs, adding that "The Beatles are making more money from royalties in the show than [we are]."

1979-Former Wings and Thunderclap Newman guitarist Jimmy McCulloch dies of an overdose at 26.

1975-Jefferson Starship's album Red Octopus, featuring the hit "Miracles," hits number-one.

1973-Moments after starting "Better Off Dead" onstage at the Universal Amphitheater in L-A, Elton John collapses from exhaustion brought on by the flu. After 10 minutes, he returns to finish a three-hour show.

BIRTHDAYS

Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday) - 71 years old

His 1978 Bat Out of Hell album sold more than 13-million copies and spun off the hits "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" and "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad." He's since acted in such films as Roadie and Fight Club. (Although he has created intentional confusion about the year of his birth, his wife confirms it as 1947.) Born 1947.

Randy Bachman - 75 years old

The burly Canadian guitarist-singer in The Guess Who co-wrote "These Eyes" and "No Time." He left to start the harder-rocking Bachman-Turner Overdrive ("Taking Care of Business," "Let It Ride," "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet"). Born 1943.