Classic Rock Almanac September 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Brian Wilson releases a solo version of Smile 37 years after he abandoned work on it as a Beach Boys album.

2004-Mark Knopfler releases Shangri La.

1989-Jimmy Buffett publishes Tales From Margaritaville, a book of short stories.

1976-A&M Records sues George Harrison after he fails to deliver his 33 1/3 album on time. Harrison had been suffering from hepatitis.

1976-Jefferson Starship gets a plantinum album for Spitfire (which contains "With Your Love").

1974-Ex-David Bowie sideman Mick Ronson joins Mott the Hoople, replacing guitarist Ariel Bender.

1972-David Bowie brings Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars to New York's Carnegie Hall for a sell-out show attended by Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and other celebrities.

1968-The Beatles' "Hey Jude" is number-one. The first single on the band's Apple label brings The Beatles their longest run atop the Billboard charts--nine weeks. At seven minutes, 11 seconds, it's the longest song to that point to make the Billboard Hot 100.

1963-The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan enters the Billboard Top 40. The disc of mostly originals contains "Blowin' in the Wind."

BIRTHDAYS

Nick St. Nicholas (Klaus Kassbaum) - 75 years old

The German-born bassist was in the pre-Steppenwolf band The Sparrows. He left before they changed their name, but rejoined for Steppenwolf's third album, At Your Birthday Party, playing on the band's final Top 10 hit, "Rock Me." Years later, he was a founding member of World Class Rockers. Born 1943.