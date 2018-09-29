Classic Rock Almanac September 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Robert Plant issues a statement putting to bed a recent spate of Led Zeppelin reunion rumors. He says, "It's both frustrating and ridiculous for this story to continue to rear its head when all the musicians that surround the story are keen to get on with their individual projects and move forward. I wish Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham nothing but success with any future projects."

2000-Pearl Jam announce that they will release "official bootlegs" of their North American tour in 2001.

1989-On a motorcycle trip from LA to the Grand Canyon, Bruce Springsteen stops in a small Prescott, Arizona saloon and jams with the house band on "Don't Be Cruel," "I'm on Fire," "Route 66" and other songs. Springsteen overhears one of the barmaids, Brenda Techanec, discussing her problems paying her hospital bills; a week later, she gets a check for $100,000.

1984-The Cars' "Drive" peaks at number-three.

1977-Billy Joel releases The Stranger.

1976-Jerry Lee Lewis, attempting to shoot a soda bottle with a .357 magnum, hits his bass player, Norman Owens, twice in the chest. "The Killer" is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

1973-Grand Funk Railroad hits number-one on the singles chart with "We're an American Band."

1967-Drummer Mickey Hart joins The Grateful Dead.

1961-Robert Shelton of the New York Times reviews Bob Dylan at Gerde's Folk City. In his first press notice, Dylan is described as "a cross between a choir boy and a beatnik" and a "bright new face in folk music" who is "bursting at the seams with talent."

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Farner - 70 years old

Solo/ex-Grand Funk Railroad singer-guitarist. Born 1948.

Jerry Lee Lewis - 83 years old

The piano-pounding rock and roll pioneer's career (which has also been notable in country music) was sidetracked for a time after he married a 13-year-old distant cousin in 1958. Still, "Great Balls of Fire," "Whole Lotta Shakin'" and "Breathless" are three of the greatest songs of the '50s. Dennis Quaid played him in the biographical movie. Born 1935.