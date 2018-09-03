Classic Rock Almanac September 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-ELO cellist Mike Edwards dies at 62 when a bale of hay rolls down a hill and smashes into the van he's driving in rural England. He played on the hit "Can't Get It Out of My Head" and ELO's classic cover of "Roll Over Beethoven."

2002-The Rolling Stones kick off their Licks tour at the Fleet Center in Boston.

1994-Crosby, Stills & Nash release After the Storm.

1994-John Mellencamp and Me'Shell Ndegeocello's remake of Van Morrison's "Wild Night" peaks at number-three on the Billboard singles chart.

1992-David Bowie tells Architectural Digest his ambition is to "make music so uncompromising that I will have no audience left."

1989-The reunited Who completes its 25th anniversary tour--which grossed more than 34-million-dollars--at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

1979-Ringo Starr joins Bill Wyman, Todd Rundgren, Kiki Dee and Dave Mason for a set during the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.

1970-Mick Jagger is cited as "the other man" in the divorce case of Marianne Faithfull and John Dunbar.

1965-Bob Dylan performs at the Hollywood Bowl, where his electric set receives a favorable reaction.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Jones - 63 years old

The Sex Pistols/Professionals/Chequered Past guitarist was also a radio personality and actor in L.A. for a time. Born 1955.

Don Brewer - 70 years old

Grand Funk Railroad drummer and singer. Born 1948.

Eric Bell - 71 years old

The original guitarist in Thin Lizzy went on to play with Noel Redding and now leads his own band. Born 1947.

George Biondo - 73 years old

Ex-Steppenwolf bassist. Born 1945.

Al Jardine - 76 years old

Brian Wilson's high school football teammate became The Beach Boys' rhythm guitarist and sang lead on the chart-topping "Help Me Rhonda." Born 1942.

Freddie King (Christian)-Died in 1976

The bluesman (no relation to BB King or Albert King) was a major influence on Eric Clapton and other rock guitarists. He died of heart failure December 29th, 1976 at 42. Born 1934.