Classic Rock Almanac September 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-After a two week absence, Ringo Starr rejoins The Beatles. He had quit the band when he found out that Paul McCartney had been erasing his drum tracks for "The White Album" and replacing them with his own. Upon Ringo's return to the studio, he found his drum kit covered with flowers to welcome him back.

1982-Steve Wozniak, the founder of the Apple Computer Company, sponsors a three day music Festival in San Bernardino, California, featuring The Grateful Dead, Jackson Browne, Eddie Money, Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac, Dave Edmunds, Santana, the B-52's, The Kinks, The Police, The Cars, Tom Petty and others. Even though the event was attended by over 400,000 people and took in $10 million, the concert still ended up losing money.

2010-Mike Edwards, a founding member of The Electric Light Orchestra was killed while driving in southwest England when a 600-kilogram bale of hay rolled down a field and crushed his van. The 62-year-old cellist died instantly.

2015-Black Sabbath announced their final tour, "The End", was set to kick off in January 2016. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler were slated to participate, but drummer Bill Ward, who had an earlier falling out with the band, was not mentioned.

2017-Walter Becker, guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band Steely Dan, passed away at the age of 67

2017-Dave Hlubek, lead guitarist and co-founder of the Southern rock band Molly Hatchet, suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 66 .

BORN TODAY

1934-Freddie King

blues guitarist. Died December 27, 1976.

1942-Al Jardine

musician, singer and songwriter who co-founded The Beach Boys.

1945-George Biondo

Steppenwolf

1947-Eric Bell

guitarist, Thin Lizzy

1948-Donald Brewer

best known as the drummer for Grand Funk Railroad

1955-Steve Jones

Sex Pistols guitarist