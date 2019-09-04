Classic Rock Almanac September 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr begin recording together for the first time at EMI's St. John Studio. They laid down six songs including "Love Me Do" and "P.S. I Love You", which will ultimately become their first single. Producer George Martin had originally wanted to release the Mitch Murray composition, "How Do You Do It", but the band's lack of enthusiasm was clear in the recording and the song remained unreleased until it appeared on "Anthology 1" in 1995.

1965-The Who have their equipment van stolen outside the Battersea Dog's Home in England while they are inside purchasing a guard dog. The empty van was eventually recovered.

1971-Paul McCartney scores his second solo, number one hit in the US with "Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey". Paul would later explain that "Uncle Albert" was based on his real-life uncle. "He's someone I recall fondly and when the song was coming, it was like a nostalgia thing... As for Admiral Halsey, he's one of yours, an American admiral", referring to Admiral William "Bull" Halsey.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono appear on Jerry Lewis' Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.

1976-KISS releases the Soft-Rock ballad, "Beth", which will rise to #7 and become their only US Top 10 hit.

1976-Blue Oyster Cult's biggest hit, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper", cracks the Billboard Top 40 on its way to #12.

1980-A new version of Yes, with Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and Trevor Horn, sell out a three night stand at New York's 19,000 seat Madison Square Garden.

1982-Just as its six week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 was ending, "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor climbs to number one in the UK for the first of four weeks.

1986-After just getting his license back after a five-year suspension, Gregg Allman is arrested in Florida for drunk driving.

2012-'Live' recordings by Rory Storm And The Hurricanes, with future Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr, came to light after being discovered in Storm's sister's basement. Although the quality of the tapes were described as leaving "a bit to be desired", plans were underway to round them into the group's first and only album. Storm passed away on September 27th, 1972.

BORN TODAY

1960-Kim Thayil

Soundgarden, guitar

1971-Ty Longley

guitarist, singer, Great White. Died on February 20, 2003