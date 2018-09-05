Classic Rock Almanac September 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Aerosmith and Motley Crue kick off the Route of All Evil tour in Columbus, Ohio.

2000-Def Leppard is inducted into Hollywood's Rockwalk on Sunset Boulevard. Queen guitarist Brian May gives the induction speech.

2000-Pearl Jam release the 25 official bootlegs of their European tour through their website. The discs hit record stores on the 26th.

1998-Aerosmith begins a four-week run at number-one on the Billboard singles chart with "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

1996-Capitol Records releases the 10-hour Beatles Anthology videotape set.

1992-John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin are married at a cabin near his hometown of Seymour, Indiana. They had met during the filming of his "Get a Leg Up" video and she had appeared on the cover of his Whenever We Wanted album.

1981-On a night off from his own tour, Bruce Springsteen joins The Pretenders onstage in Pasadena, California for a version of Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher."

1975-Paul McCartney & Wings get a gold record for "Listen to What the Man Says."

1972-The London Art Spectrum, at London's Alexandria Palace, screens five films by John Lennon and Yoko Ono: Cold Turkey, The Ballad of John and Yoko, Give Peace a Chance, Instant Karma and Up Your Leg.

1967-The Beatles start recording "I Am the Walrus" at Abbey Road. They do 16 takes of the basic tracks; overdubs will be added at sessions the next day and on the 27th.

BIRTHDAYS

Dweezil Zappa - 49 years old

Frank Zappa's oldest son is a singer, guitarist (Dweezil Zappa Plays Frank Zappa) and actor. He had a professional and personal relationship with Lisa Loeb before he married another woman in 2005. Born 1969.

Arnel Pineda - 51 years old

A native of the Philippines, he became lead singer of Journey in 2007 after Neal Schon saw him singing on YouTube. He was the subject of a 2012 documentary, Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey. Born 1967.

Mel Collins - 71 years old

The saxophonist-flautist, a onetime member of King Crimson, has played on records by The Rolling Stones, Bad Company, Eric Clapton, Humble Pie, The Small Faces, Pete Townshend, Alvin Lee, Robert Palmer, Bryan Ferry, Joe Cocker and many others. Born 1947.

Freddie Mercury (Farookh Bulsara)-Died in 1991

Queen's lead singer and songwriter died of AIDS November, 24th, 1991. Born 1946.